Bamburgh Beach sandcastles delight the judging panel in annual competition
Bucket-and-spade artists were out in force as the much loved sandcastle competition on Bamburgh Beach was a great success again.
Twenty teams came from as far afield as Dublin to compete in two different categories: best sand castle and best sand sculpture.
In the shadow of Bamburgh’s famous and very real castle, the Rawling family claimed the best sandcastle title with their appropriately medieval-style structure, complete with moat, turrets, baileys and battlements.
The judges declared the best sand sculpture to be a hippopotamus, perfectly named Doug and created by the Cowen family, who had made the 130-mile journey from their home in Harrogate to take part. Other sculptures included a turtle, a crab and a giant ice cream cornet.
Both winners were given a goody-bag containing all sorts of treats for children and adults. In keeping with Bamburgh’s environmentally friendly principles, the goody-bags were made from cotton. They depicted a seabird choking on plastic.
The slogan on the bags read: “Puffin hell! Bamburgh says no plastic.”
The competition was organised by the Bambugh Women’s Institute. Committee member and organiser Judy Cowen praised the high standard of the entrants.
She said: “It’s always amazing; particularly this year. We hope all the teams taking part enjoyed themselves as much as the organisers did.”
Everyone was grateful that the weather held out.
Judy added: “We were very, very lucky with the weather. It was cloudy, but it didn’t rain until after we had finished at 4.30pm. Then the heavens opened!”