Called ‘Sounds Northumbrian’, the festival takes place on Sunday at the Engine Shed and will feature singers, instrumentalists, choirs and dancers, who will perform traditional Northumbrian folk music and dance.

The Sounds Northumbrian choir has been specially formed for the event. Led by multi-instrumentalist, singer and song-writer Sandra Kerr, she will sing traditional folk songs from the county.

Sandra is described as a folk legend, having written songs for TV’s Bagpuss. She has also taught her craft to emerging folk musicians at Newcastle University, and led workshops and renowned choirs.

Aln Valley Railway is hosting a folk music festival on Sunday.

She is also a well-travelled musician, having performed across the globe, and will introduce performers throughout the day.

She will also perform alongside Jon Doran, a well-known young folk musician.

Gemma Maughan, Aln Valley Railway trustee, said: "We are looking forward to it [the festival] and hope many of our supporters, and people who may not already know the Aln Valley Railway, will come along and enjoy the day.”

The festival will take place between 10.30am and 4pm.

The Lionheart Station, including the Buffet Stop Cafe, Shop, and Miniature Railway will be open throughout the day.

A steam train with heritage coaches will be running from Lionheart Station at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.45pm and 3pm, and returning from Greenrigg Halt at 11.30am, 12.45pm, 2.15pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets can be booked online until 9pm the day before travel or in the station shop on the day of travel (subject to availability).