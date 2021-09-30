Award-winning young musicians in Alnwick

Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux and Indira Grier.

Indira is a young cellist and comes as one of the winners of Making Music’s Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artists Award (PDGYA) scheme.

Mike Alexander, society chairman, said: “Making Music is the UK’s leading organisation for leisure-time music, with over 3,500 music groups in membership. Since its creation in 1961 PDGYA scheme has helped to launch the careers of dozens of young musicians, including Steven Isserlis and Craig Ogden.”

Charlotte is a young violinist who has recently become a prize winner at the 2021 Young Concert Artists Trust (YCAT) International Auditions.

Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux.

Mike said: “Since we booked Charlotte, she has become part of YCAT, who choose some of the best young musicians in the country and help guide their careers. They now also link up with the New York Concert Arts Guild.

"We are delighted to welcome these two young musicians to Alnwick for a recital which will include violin and cello duos, along with solo cello and solo violin works.”

The recital takes place on Monday, October 4 in St Paul’s Church on Percy Street at 7.30pm.

It forms part of the society’s delayed ‘2020-21 season’ which now runs until November.

Indira Grier.

To book for this event go to the Alnwick Music Society website: www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk.

You can also pay at the door by cash or contactless card payment – £15 adults, £6 for 18-30 year olds, Free for 18 and under.