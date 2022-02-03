Award-winning magician lined up for show at Alnwick Playhouse

Ben Hart. Picture: Matt Crockett

The award-winning magician is bringing his ‘Wonder’ tour to the Bondgate Without venue on Saturday, March 5 at 7.30pm.

Expect Ben’s most mind-blowing and exciting magic in a show that shines a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imaginations.

With the simplest of props, using the objects and minds of the audience, Ben conjures an altogether new kind of magic.

At the age of 16 he was awarded the prestigious Young Magician of the Year award by the Magic Circle and is one of the youngest ever members of The Inner Magic Circle.

The star of Killer Magic, Ben Hart’s Life Hacks Hoax (both BBC3), has also appeared on the likes of The One Show and Len Goodman’s Partners in Rhyme.

When not performing magic, Ben invents writes and directs magic tricks and illusions for TV, theatre and film.