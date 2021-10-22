Authors to give history talks in Bamburgh

John Connell and Max Adams.

Max Adams and John Connell will be speaking about Early Medieval Northumbria and St Aidan respectively at an event in St Aidan’s Church.

Max is a renowned author, biographer, and archaeologist, His critically acclaimed books include The King of North, The First Kingdom, Aelfred’s Britain and In the Land of

Giants.

John, originally from Alnmouth, recently published The Man who Gave His Horse to a Beggar, a lavishly illustrated biography and travelogue of St Aidan, his times and his travels.

The Bamburgh Bones project, telling the Anglo-Saxon story at Bamburgh in the 12th century crypt of St Aidan’s Church, has been made possible by a grant of £355,600 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 13 at 3pm.

It is free to attend but donations to Bamburgh Bones are welcome.

Registration is via the Eventbrite website, search for ‘Bamburgh Bones’.