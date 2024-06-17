Carol King and Terresa Race saw the free concert organised by Blyth Town Council advertised online and as lifelong Lindisfarne fans decided to come “home” to see the gig and enjoy a holiday.

Teresa, originally from Forest Hall, and Carol, from Denton Burn, left the UK more than 40 years ago to start new lives down under.

After the show they met Billy Mitchell and Ray Laidlaw from the Lindisfarne Story Band.

“It was a great day out and worth travelling across the globe for. It was wonderful to meet Ray and Billy afterwards, it has created lasting memories for us both,” said Carol.

As well as the headlining performance by the Lindisfarne Story Band, the crowd were entertained by Martin Stephenson and the Dainties, Fleeting Rumours, Brit Pack, FAB, NE Street Band, Bootleg Eagles and a host of other talented groups and entertainers including Blyth’s Rula, Kewen and the Tall Ship Shanty Singers.

Blyth Town Council Mayor Aileen Barrass said: “The weather was a bit overcast, but everyone came with happy hearts. It’s great to see people coming into the town. We have a lot to offer, and I’ve loved listening to the talent on show.”

As well as the musical attractions, the festival had street theatre, stalls, superb food, and a family activity area including a fun fair which kept all ages entertained.

The event was sponsored by Phoenix Taxis, The Co-op and Blyth based Frisk Radio.