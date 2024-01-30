Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dick Whittington is the age old story of a boy who makes his way to London to seek fame and fortune and this version attracted packed audiences at King Edward VI School.

Dick (Jane Pedersen) helps Sarah Fitzwarren (Lee Brannigan) free her store of the plague of rats sent by Queen Rat (Sarah Farnsworth-Watson).

Between some of the fast-paced slapstick scenes – including a couple with comic trio ‘Mr Who’, ‘Mr What’ and ‘Mr I don’t know’, played brilliantly by junior members Lydia Watson, Finlay Gammer and Mia Temperly – Dick falls in love with Alice Fitzwarren (Martha Gammer), but falls foul to the evil of Queen Rat.

Members of the society were delighted with the show’s resounding success.

In true pantomime style and a trip with Capt’n Cockles (Alan Bullock), his parrot Priscella and Fenwicks (George Humphries) the group that also included Dick’s cat Tommy (Leah Harvey) found themselves washed ashore in Whitley Bay where the Sultana (Gill Ayre and Laura Street) united them all and, of course, good triumphs over evil and it all ends happily.

Members of the society were delighted with the show’s resounding success and they are looking at ways to increase the amount of performances next year to keep up with demand.

Society vice chair Lucy Gammer said: “Sadly, we had to turn families who hadn’t pre-booked tickets away from the sold-out Saturday matinee performance and that was incredibly hard as we put on the show for everyone.

“I suppose our advice for the future is make sure that you get your tickets for next year as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.”

There were plenty of laughs for all the family in the performances.

Local resident Ruth Jobling was full of praise for the show, saying: “I’ve been to nearly all of Morpeth Pantomime Society’s pantomimes since I was a little girl and now I bring my own children. This one was, without doubt, the very best I have ever seen!