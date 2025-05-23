Ashington gets ready for One Amazing Day as spectacular event planned

An amazing event featuring wrestlers, opera and bouncing kangaroos is coming to Ashington town centre.

One Amazing Day, programmed and produced by Walk the Plank and commissioned by Northumberland County Council as part of the Animating Ashington project, will take place on May 31 on Station Road.

Between 11am and 5pm visitors can look forward to a variety of fantastic events including a wrestling show featuring 12 professional wrestlers, an opera performance, local performances from the Ashington Colliery Band and Northern Monkey Band, acrobatic shows and a vintage fairground for all ages.

There’s also a giant animatronic tortoise roaming the street, a hypochondriac hippopotamus with toothache who will be stopping visitors to take his temperature and two pram-pushing Herdwick sheep.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Business, Growth and Regeneration, said: “There has been some amazing spectacles in the town over the past few months through the Animating Ashington programme and this one looks to be no exception.

“They’re creating a real buzz around the town and giving the local economy a good boost as regeneration of the town gathers pace.”

Cllr Caroline Ball, Ashington Central, added: “This promises to be an unforgettable event and another fantastic opportunity to celebrate the vibrant community of Ashington. I’d encourage as many people to get along and enjoy the sights and sounds.”

John Johnston, Ashington Town Board chair and chief executive of Bernicia Homes said: “We’ve had well over 12,000 people already attending the Animating Ashington events - they’ve really captured locals’ imagination – and this day does look like it will be truly amazing.”

Bev Ayre, senior producer at Walk the Plank, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our eighth event in the Animating Ashington programme right into the heart of the town centre. There’s something for everyone on this One Amazing Day to remember!”

The Animating Ashington project is focused on encouraging community involvement and showcasing the positive changes taking place in the town centre.

Commissioned by Northumberland County Council and delivered by Walk the Plank, Animating Ashington is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority. It is part of the Regenerating Ashington Programme, to grow, renew and connect the town.

To find out more visit: https://www.walktheplank.co.uk/projects/animating-ashington-/