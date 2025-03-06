Lindisfarne Festival have announced over 50 new artists set to join for their 10th anniversary in their ‘biggest event yet’ on the Northumberland coast this summer.

From August 28 to August 31, the popular music festival will return to Beal Farm on the mainland overlooking Holy Island.

With a line-up of headliners such as Grammy-nominated dance music icon, Armand Van Helden, folk-rock band, The Waterboys, Jamie Webster and Hawkwind, Lindisfarne 2025 has promised to be the festival’s biggest year yet as organisers celebrate a decade of the festival.

Also joining the line-up are artists: Shooglenifty, Beans on Toast, Sandi Thom, When Rivers Meet, Small Fakers, Jeremiah Ferrari, Anton Decks, Earl Grey, Sista Paula, The Funk Monks, Pistol Daisys, Guest Singer, Lucy Spraggan and many more.

Armand Van Helden, American DJ and record producer.

In total there will be over 200 acts with others still to be announced – as the final headline act, along with another wave of artists are yet to be revealed.

Debbie Travis-Waller, spokesperson for Lindisfarne Festival explained what people can expect from this years event: “We always say Lindisfarne Festival is where music, magic and mayhem collide and this year, we’re going even bigger.

She added: “It’s our 10th birthday, and we’re celebrating with the biggest, wildest, most diverse line-up we’ve ever had. From huge headliners to homegrown talent, there’s something for every kind of festival-goer. This is going to be a proper pilgrimage to remember.”

The festival will be spread across eight unique stages offering different genres of music and atmospheres, from feel-good anthems at Shorefields Main Stage to the late-night electronic stage at DeltaCity to the Viking Brewhouse and the brand-new Alter Stage.

Headliner and singer-songwriter, Jamie Webster.

In addition to the music, across the weekend there will be healing areas, workshops, festival stalls, comedy shows, immersive performances, dedicated wellness spaces, yoga, meditation and spoken word poetry.

There will also be a selection of street food and drink offerings from suppliers and vendors across the region added into the mix.

Tickets for the end of summer event can be purchased at: https://lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets/ and are also available on five-month-payment plans for those who would like to spread the cost.