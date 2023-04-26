News you can trust since 1854
Arkansas folk singer songwriter to perform in Alnmouth

US folk musician Jude Brothers is returning to Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

The Arkansas-based singer songwriter is playing at the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on Saturday, May 13.

The ‘Ozark-Songbird’ gave a mesmerising performance in Howick last year and has returned to the UK to promote a new album.

North East duo Errant Moose will provide support with a mixture of American bluegrass and folky harmonies.

Jude Brothers.Jude Brothers.
Jude Brothers.
    Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.

    Tickets £15, must be pre-booked, from the Aln Gift Shop or email [email protected]

