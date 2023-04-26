Arkansas folk singer songwriter to perform in Alnmouth
US folk musician Jude Brothers is returning to Northumberland.
The Arkansas-based singer songwriter is playing at the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on Saturday, May 13.
The ‘Ozark-Songbird’ gave a mesmerising performance in Howick last year and has returned to the UK to promote a new album.
North East duo Errant Moose will provide support with a mixture of American bluegrass and folky harmonies.
Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.
Tickets £15, must be pre-booked, from the Aln Gift Shop or email [email protected]