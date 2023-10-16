News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

An immersive dinosaur show is set to be performed at The Alnwick Playhouse

RED Entertainment promises an awe-inspiring experience that will captivate both the young and the young at heart at The Alnwick Playhouse
By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
This family show is returning this autumn.This family show is returning this autumn.
This family show is returning this autumn.

Dinosaur Adventure Live are bringing an immersive interactive experience of a mesmerising world of dinosaurs, on a brand-new adventure through the Jurassic period.

The show is penned by the talented Mike Newman, known for his work on ‘Exciting Science: the story unfolds on the lush overgrown Dinosaur Island’ and seamlessly blends education with humour, offering both enlightening and comical moments throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prepare to be amazed as you come face to face with lifelike dinosaurs that transport you back in time. Feel the ground tremble beneath the thunderous roar of the T-Rex, and discover the fascinating history of these incredible creatures. You might even have the chance to feed them.

Dinosaur Adventure Live, 65 million years in the making, is coming to The Alnwick Playhouse on October 28.

You can book tickets here.