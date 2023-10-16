This family show is returning this autumn.

Dinosaur Adventure Live are bringing an immersive interactive experience of a mesmerising world of dinosaurs, on a brand-new adventure through the Jurassic period.

The show is penned by the talented Mike Newman, known for his work on ‘Exciting Science: the story unfolds on the lush overgrown Dinosaur Island’ and seamlessly blends education with humour, offering both enlightening and comical moments throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prepare to be amazed as you come face to face with lifelike dinosaurs that transport you back in time. Feel the ground tremble beneath the thunderous roar of the T-Rex, and discover the fascinating history of these incredible creatures. You might even have the chance to feed them.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaur Adventure Live, 65 million years in the making, is coming to The Alnwick Playhouse on October 28.