An immersive dinosaur show is set to be performed at The Alnwick Playhouse
Dinosaur Adventure Live are bringing an immersive interactive experience of a mesmerising world of dinosaurs, on a brand-new adventure through the Jurassic period.
The show is penned by the talented Mike Newman, known for his work on ‘Exciting Science: the story unfolds on the lush overgrown Dinosaur Island’ and seamlessly blends education with humour, offering both enlightening and comical moments throughout.
Prepare to be amazed as you come face to face with lifelike dinosaurs that transport you back in time. Feel the ground tremble beneath the thunderous roar of the T-Rex, and discover the fascinating history of these incredible creatures. You might even have the chance to feed them.
Dinosaur Adventure Live, 65 million years in the making, is coming to The Alnwick Playhouse on October 28.
You can book tickets here.