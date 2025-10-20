The Northumbrian Winds Symphonic Concert Band has returned from a highly successful eight-day tour of Germany, performing to packed audiences as part of the second European Orchestra Festival.

The tour featured three sold-out joint concerts in collaboration with German Winds, a concert band with members from across Germany, in spectacular venues under the shared theme ‘Music Connects’.

The collaboration grew out of a long-standing friendship between Andrew Taylor, band leader of Northumbrian Winds, and Sven Hollinghausen, conductor of German Winds and an award-winning composer.

Each concert drew capacity audiences. The finale in Dießen saw the combined bands and choir, joined by organ and bagpipes, perform a stirring rendition of Highland Cathedral to rapturous applause.

Northumbrian Winds pose in front of our coach for the trip from Glen Valley Tours. Picture by James Shepherd.

Members of Northumbrian Winds are drawn from local concert bands based in locations including Berwick, Alnwick, Swarland, Ponteland, Prudhoe and Whittonstall. These bands rehearse weekly.

The concert band comprised of eight clarinets, one bass clarinet, five flutes (two doubling on piccolo), one oboe, two bassoons, four trumpets, four French horns, seven saxophones, four trombones, two euphoniums and two tubas, and was supported by four percussionists from German Winds.

The pieces played by Northumbrian Winds for the three concerts in Germany included the following – National Anthem; Fanfare (The Benefaction from Sky and Mother Earth); Tank (Cowboy Bebop); The Water of Tyne; Cry of the Last Unicorn; Soliloquy and Dance; A Night in Tunisia; Duelling Banjos; Klezmer Karnival.

Following each performance, musicians and singers enjoyed post-concert gatherings and spontaneous music-making, strengthening the bonds between the ensembles.

View of combined band of Northumbrian Winds and German Winds, performing with the Cowbridge Male Voice Choir. Picture by James Shepherd.

Andrew said: “Our collaboration with German Winds, Luckenbach and the Cowbridge Male Voice Choir demonstrated how shared musical experiences can transcend borders and languages.

“Each performance was a powerful expression of cultural connection and artistic excellence, and our players returned home inspired by the experience.”

Northumbrian Winds now turn their attention to their upcoming ‘In Praise of Earth’ concert in Hexham Abbey on November 15, which is part of the Abbey’s Gaia Festival.

Previous highlights include performances in Morpeth Methodist Church, a 2023 concert tour to Wissen, Hachenburg, and Cologne Cathedral, and a sold-out concert at Hexham Abbey in October 2024.