Amble variety show set to return with a bang

Susan Swanston, her husband, sister and sister-in-law perform at a previous variety show.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the show aims to celebrate local talent and provide a fun night out for all the family.

This year 30 people are taking part and in a show of support for the people of Ukraine, the cast will also sing the Ukrainian national anthem – ‘Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy’ (Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished).

A song called Amble, Our Town, written by members of Amble’s Puffin Lounge – a group for people living with dementia, their families and carers – will also be performed and the audience will be treated to poetry readings and puppet shows.

The puppet show is a highlight of the variety performance.

Organiser Susan Swanston, a retired teacher who used to run The Puffin Lounge and who also organises the puppet show said: “I think the Ukraine tribute is one way people can show concern because a lot of people don’t know what to do apart from donate money.

"They want to show their concern in some way or another, and so a lady offered to sing their national anthem.

“It’s just to show solidarity, and that we are thinking about them.”

Official rehearsals are not being held as musicians and singers have been told to rehearse in their own time, but progress is communicated between attendees.

The show will take place on May 7 between 7pm and 10pm.