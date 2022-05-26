The festivities will coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5.

Events will be held in various locations across the town with fringe activities being held prior to the main festival from May 28 to June 3.

The event will include activities such as a craft fair, guided nature walks, bird watching, local history talks, arts and crafts, and watersports.

RSPB warden Paul Morrison with the livestream of the Coquet Island Puffins.

Live music will also be perfromed by the Meze Mundo band, Caribbean Crew Steel Band, and the Auckland Shanty Singers.

Tribal dancing from Tribe Zuza and sword dancing from Amble Sword will also be apart of the festivities.

The town council is also providing a roller skating rink as part of jubilee celebrations.

In addition, this year will see people get the opportunity to find out more about the upcoming bird sculpture trail, known as ‘the Bord Waalk’, which is a new walking trail featuring public sculptures inspired by the bird life found around’ Amble coast.

Amble Puffin Festival.

Anna Williams, member of the Amble Events Committee, said: "The events committee’s idea was to encourage visitors to the town during the May bank holiday – which co-incidentally is exactly when the puffins on Coquet Island begin to breed.

"We’ve always wanted to encourage people to come to Amble, see what we have to offer, and use our local businesses, restaurants and cafes, as well as drawing attention to the wonderful puffins, and then broader environmental and local themes.

"That’s why it’s such a quirky festival; we have a real mix of activities and entertainment as well as local history talks, nature walks and arts and crafts, often in various places around the town.”

She added: “In recent years, staycationing has boomed generally, and the amount of holiday accommodation in Amble has skyrocketed.

"Obviously we have had a two year lockdown but we hope visitors and locals will come back to the festival and enjoy all that’s on offer. Especially this year when we have some amazing entertainment on offer.”

The event is sponsored by Amble’s Dry Water Arts Centre and the Northumberland County Council along with the Amble Town Council.