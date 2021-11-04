Banners fly high on Little Shore as part of last year's Festival of Light.

The decision to play it safe was made by the Amble Events Committee, which has organised the festival with Dry Water Arts Centre.

The idea of the Festival of Light is that local people should light up their streets with individual, home-made lanterns as well as window displays. Materials to create the lanterns and displays were given out for free last year, and the event turned out to be a hit with residents.

However, after all Covid restrictions were dropped in July, many were hoping the popular procession would make a grand comeback. However, with infections, hospital admissions, and deaths rising once again, there are fears restrictions could be tightened up again.

The event will still be able to go ahead if Covid restrictions are tightened up.

The events committee is therefore asking residents to once again get their hands dirty and cover Amble with home-made window decorations, made completely from recycled materials, to the theme of Rekindle in the build-up to the event. Ideas for images include flames, a phoenix, sunrises and sunsets.

As with last year, pictures of the window displays will be uploaded to the Dry Water Arts website and an online gallery will be created.

Dry Water Arts is also working with community groups to produce a series of thematic banners which will be placed around Little Shore and the pier.

Anna Williams, of the Amble Events Committee, said: “With the prevailing threat of new restrictions, the events committee had to consider how they could encourage the community to join together in celebration. But it had to come up with an event which would not have to be cancelled if more restrictions were brought into force.

"A decision was made to hold an audio/visual event at the Little Shore where there is much more open space. The community can gather and walk around the area, while still able to observe social distancing. This event will take place on November 21 between 5pm and 7pm.”

Attendees are encouraged to take along a jam jar lit up with either an LED light or candle.