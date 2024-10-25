Amble community project set to connect Northumberland and South Korea culture with free event at Little Shore
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dry Water Arts Centre is holding a free immersive outdoor event to share their Community Spirit Level project.
Over eight months, Amble residents created puppets, installations, banners and audiovisual materials alongside regular weekly classes in preparation for the event that will feature large scale puppets, a performance on the promenade, a unique soundscape for Amble, interactive musical instruments, a brass band, kinetic art and video projections – all heavily influenced by a partnership with South Korean artist, Misung Kim, who was one of the main contributors and shared her culture by appreciating and finding out about Amble and Northumberland.
The creative community health programme invites families to come and enjoy the show, which incorporates diverse making, doing and being classes, including, dance, meditation, drawing, printing, music making and performing.
From Our Hands to Your Heart Community Spirit Level project will take place on Saturday November 2 from 5pm until 7pm by the promenade, and will showcase the Little Shore harbour of Amble.
The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK shared prosperity fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.