Alun Cochrane to bring new tour to Alnwick Playhouse
Comedian Alun Cochrane is bringing his new touring show to Alnwick Playhouse.
It promises to be an entertaining mixture of stand-up material (stuff) and his on the spot frippery, impro, crowd work (nonsense).
He has appeared on various TV comedy shows over the years, including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out of 10 Cats – but says he found these hard as he didn’t like interrupting people!
Alun Cochrane: Stuff and Nonsense is at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, October 7 at 8pm.