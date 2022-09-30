News you can trust since 1854
Alun Cochrane to bring new tour to Alnwick Playhouse

Comedian Alun Cochrane is bringing his new touring show to Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:35 pm
It promises to be an entertaining mixture of stand-up material (stuff) and his on the spot frippery, impro, crowd work (nonsense).

He has appeared on various TV comedy shows over the years, including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out of 10 Cats – but says he found these hard as he didn’t like interrupting people!

Alun Cochrane: Stuff and Nonsense is at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, October 7 at 8pm.

