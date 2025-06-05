Alnwick's Rock Festival Choir prepare for June concert and Edinburgh Fringe appearance

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rock Festival Choir, Alnwick’s renowned chamber choir, will present its summer concert this June.

The choir will perform on Sunday, June 15 at 3pm in St Paul’s Church, Alnwick.

The song list includes choral classics from Stanford, alongside works by contemporary composers such as Todd, Gjeilo, Mawby, Runestad and Tavener.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir will also perform choral arrangements of songs by Laura Mvula and Kate Rusby.

Rock Festival Choir.Rock Festival Choir.
Rock Festival Choir.

Rock Festival Choir is delighted to be joined by two accomplished guest soloists, Stephen Orton and Sophie Barber who will perform works by Bach.

Stephen has been principal cello with the Bournemouth Sinfonietta and the City of London Sinfonia and was a member of the Delme Quartet for ten years. Sophie has a lifelong passion for chamber music and has played the violin for over 50 years.

Tickets for the Alnwick concert will be available on the door.

Rock Festival Choir will also be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe on Friday, August 15 at 1.30pm at St Giles Cathedral.

Related topics:AlnwickTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice