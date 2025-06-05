Rock Festival Choir, Alnwick’s renowned chamber choir, will present its summer concert this June.

The choir will perform on Sunday, June 15 at 3pm in St Paul’s Church, Alnwick.

The song list includes choral classics from Stanford, alongside works by contemporary composers such as Todd, Gjeilo, Mawby, Runestad and Tavener.

The choir will also perform choral arrangements of songs by Laura Mvula and Kate Rusby.

Rock Festival Choir.

Rock Festival Choir is delighted to be joined by two accomplished guest soloists, Stephen Orton and Sophie Barber who will perform works by Bach.

Stephen has been principal cello with the Bournemouth Sinfonietta and the City of London Sinfonia and was a member of the Delme Quartet for ten years. Sophie has a lifelong passion for chamber music and has played the violin for over 50 years.

Tickets for the Alnwick concert will be available on the door.

Rock Festival Choir will also be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe on Friday, August 15 at 1.30pm at St Giles Cathedral.