Alnwick vocal group reaping the rewards of singing just for the joy of it

Members have been singing the praises of a recently formed vocal group.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Just Sing Alnwick is an Alnwick Community Trust project aiming to prove that singing just for the joy of it can benefit physical and mental health.

Studies have shown that belting out a tune can help your mood, immune system and blood pressure as well as reduce feelings of chronic pain.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, chair of the Trust and leader of Just Sing says: “This wonderful new project is open to anyone (whether you think you can sing or not) and current members should be very proud of what they have achieved since starting in May.

Just Sing at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Eddie ConwayJust Sing at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Eddie Conway
Just Sing at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Eddie Conway
    "The group have already performed at Percy Court residential home and last week we sang our hearts out at The Alnwick Garden following on from the well-being event.

    "We are especially welcoming of anyone with dementia, autism, stroke recovery, impaired vision, chronic pain, isolation or depression and as such we work closely with the social prescribing team at Alnwick Medical Centre.”

    The groups meets every Thursday at St James’s Community Hall, on Pottergate at 12.30pm for coffee and chat, then sing songs from 1pm to 2.30pm.

    "Everything is provided, there are no auditions, there is no need to be able to read music and there is no pressure to perform if that’s not your thing,” said Linda. “All you need to bring is your enthusiasm and love of singing.”

    Just Sing Alnwick is supported by a range of community grants. The first two sessions are free, then it is just £2 a session. To find out more call 07592 401521 or email [email protected]

    Related topics:Alnwick