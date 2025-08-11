Alnwick Town Festival is set to take place this August bank holiday with hopes to put Alnwick back on the map as a hub for entertainment.

Organised by Alnwick Round Table in collaboration with Alnwick Markets, the event promises to be a bigger and better version of last year’s trial run – Alnwick Market Place Festival.

Under a new name, the festival will return from August 22 to August 24, taking over not only the Market Place but Bondgate Within too, with live music, a market and a family fun area.

The Market Place will be home to a marquee which will be filled with a stage, a bar and picnic benches for indoor seating, plus a small area of outdoor seating for drinkers to enjoy the sun.

Alnwick Markets will be using the rest of the space to accommodate food vendors of all kinds throughout the weekend.

Organisers have worked hard to be able to bring the festival back, and hope that they can continue to grow the event in years to come.

Andy Hunt, member of Alnwick and District Round Table, said: “It feels amazing that it's coming together now. With any event of this size, there are always struggles that come into play, but I am hoping it gets easier and we are able to expand from now on.”

After raising almost £5k for North Northumberland HospiceCare last year, this year’s chosen charity is the RNLI and money will be raised for three local lifeboat stations: Amble, Seahouses and Craster.

Andy said: “With a bigger festival comes bigger overheads, but we think such a charity will get great support and we can’t wait to see the outcome.”

The main sponsors of this year’s event are local broadband providers, Alncom.

"This event could not happen without the support of our sponsors – local businesses who are all passionate about the festival and the vitality of the market place,” Andy added.

"We are also grateful to the market traders and food vendors for their enthusiasm and flexibility with this event, and of course all our local supporters who help out with the organisation and operation of the festival.”