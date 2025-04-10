Alnwick to stage VE Day 80th anniversary celebration
Hosted by Alnwick Town Council, the concert will highlight the music that kept the UK’s spirits alive during World War Two.
The concert is being held on Thursday, May 8, exactly 80 years since Victory in Europe Day when the Second World War came to an end in Europe. The long-anticipated news resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation.
The war in the East did not end until August 15, 1945, when Japan surrendered. The day was celebrated across the world as ‘Victory over Japan’ (VJ Day).
Eighty years on, events will be taking place across the country for a shared moment of celebration and people are invited to come together to learn about the stories of those that served, from the servicemen who fought, to children who were evacuated, and the dedication of people who worked and served on the home front.
In Alnwick VE Day 80 will begin with the raising of the Union Flag in Column Field at 9am by the Mayor who will also will read the VE Day 80 Proclamation.
This will be followed by the all-day musical concert at Alnwick Playhouse which will transport the audience back in time to the memorable music of the war years thanks to performances from Wor Vera, Alnwick Playhouse Band, Anna Reay, Caroline Sabiston, Alnwick AllStars and The Bluebirds.
Seats can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or calling 01665 602574. Priority will be given to serving military personnel, veterans and their families.
