Alnwick Story Fest 2025 is set to launch with a free evening of entertainment featuring live music, street food, and a breathtaking light and drumming show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, February 28, the festival’s opening night will bring the local community and visitors to Alnwick Market Place for celebrations, kicking off with a live musical performance by The Alnwick All Stars.

This will be followed by the official opening of the festival at 6pm by multi-million best-selling author, Adele Parks before a unique light and drumming show by LED drummers group – Spark!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is now in its third year after local journalist Suzy Walker founded the idea after moving back to Alnwick from London and attending a book launch at The Accidental Bookshop.

LED drummer group - Spark! will be amongst the entertaining groups.

Suzy said: “We’re thrilled to launch Story Fest 2025 with such an exciting evening in Alnwick’s Market Place.

"This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate stories, creativity, and community – and what better way to do that than with music, food, and a spectacular performance? We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The event marks the beginning of a weekend filled with talks from an array of best-selling authors, creative workshops, competitions and literary events across locations in Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best-selling authors, LJ Ross, Adele Parks, Alexander McCall Smith, and Oliver Burkeman and Mari Hannah are also amongst the headliners for the up-coming festival.

The event is organised in partnership with The Alnwick Garden, The Alnwick Playhouse, Barter Books, Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick Town Council.