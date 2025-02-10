Alnwick Story Fest to be officially opened by best-selling author Adele Parks

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:41 BST
Alnwick Story Fest 2025 is set to launch with a free evening of entertainment featuring live music, street food, and a breathtaking light and drumming show.

On Friday, February 28, the festival’s opening night will bring the local community and visitors to Alnwick Market Place for celebrations, kicking off with a live musical performance by The Alnwick All Stars.

This will be followed by the official opening of the festival at 6pm by multi-million best-selling author, Adele Parks before a unique light and drumming show by LED drummers group – Spark!

The festival is now in its third year after local journalist Suzy Walker founded the idea after moving back to Alnwick from London and attending a book launch at The Accidental Bookshop.

LED drummer group - Spark! will be amongst the entertaining groups.placeholder image
LED drummer group - Spark! will be amongst the entertaining groups.

Suzy said: “We’re thrilled to launch Story Fest 2025 with such an exciting evening in Alnwick’s Market Place.

"This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate stories, creativity, and community – and what better way to do that than with music, food, and a spectacular performance? We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The event marks the beginning of a weekend filled with talks from an array of best-selling authors, creative workshops, competitions and literary events across locations in Alnwick.

Best-selling authors, LJ Ross, Adele Parks, Alexander McCall Smith, and Oliver Burkeman and Mari Hannah are also amongst the headliners for the up-coming festival.

The event is organised in partnership with The Alnwick Garden, The Alnwick Playhouse, Barter Books, Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick Town Council.

