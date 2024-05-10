Alnwick Rugby Club set to host Spoonfest 2024 in support of Wooden Spoon charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-day event will raise money for Wooden Spoon Northumberland, a children’s rugby charity that make grants and funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland.
The charity’s largest source of income is raised by volunteers and they aim for very penny raised by volunteers to be spent in their local communities.
An impressive line up of fantastic talent can be expected, including some local acts that may be recognised.
Tribute acts include Planet Abba, who bring the magic of ABBA’s music to life, Rio (The Duran Duran Experience), Fleeting Rumours, known for recreating the iconic sounds of Fleetwood Mac and a Rod Stewart act.
Also attending will be talented solo singer, guitarist, and musician Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs, who are known for delivering a dynamic and energetic performance of classic hits across genres, and Alnwick’s very own Lewis Denny, a popular face among locals.
Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity are bringing the festival to life with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.
You can bring your own food and drink but the bar will also be open and caterers will be on-site.
Spoonfest takes place on Friday, May 31 from 5.30pm and Saturday, June 1 from 12pm, at Alnwick Rugby Club.
Ticket prices range from £10 to £45 depending on the days you attend and your age. You can buy your tickets online here or in person at Alnwick Rugby Club and Sports World.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.