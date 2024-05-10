Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Rugby Club are once again hosting an open air music festival with live tribute acts of iconic artists from across the decades.

The two-day event will raise money for Wooden Spoon Northumberland, a children’s rugby charity that make grants and funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland.

The charity’s largest source of income is raised by volunteers and they aim for very penny raised by volunteers to be spent in their local communities.

An impressive line up of fantastic talent can be expected, including some local acts that may be recognised.

Spoonfest 2023 for Wooden Spoon Northumberland.

Tribute acts include Planet Abba, who bring the magic of ABBA’s music to life, Rio (The Duran Duran Experience), Fleeting Rumours, known for recreating the iconic sounds of Fleetwood Mac and a Rod Stewart act.

Also attending will be talented solo singer, guitarist, and musician Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs, who are known for delivering a dynamic and energetic performance of classic hits across genres, and Alnwick’s very own Lewis Denny, a popular face among locals.

Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity are bringing the festival to life with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.

You can bring your own food and drink but the bar will also be open and caterers will be on-site.

Spoonfest had a great turnout in 2023.

Spoonfest takes place on Friday, May 31 from 5.30pm and Saturday, June 1 from 12pm, at Alnwick Rugby Club.