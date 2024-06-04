Line-up highlights included talented tribute bands such as Planet Abba, Rio – The Duran Duran Experience and Fleeting Rumours as well as Alnwick’s own Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs and Lewis Denny.

The event was a great opportunity to discover new favourites and support homegrown artists, whilst also raising money for children’s rugby.

The festival was brought to life by Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity, with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.

All funds raised from ticket sales went directly to Wooden Spoon, who are dedicated to positively transforming the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland through the power of rugby.

Spoonfest 2024 Visitors soaking up the sunshine at Spoonfest in Alnwick.

Spoonfest 2024 The audience enjoyed singing along to iconic hits.

Spoonfest 2024 The crowd enjoyed tribute acts of some of the most iconic groups.