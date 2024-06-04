Alnwick Rugby Club holds musical extravaganza to raise money for Wooden Spoon

By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 08:42 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 08:51 BST
Alnwick Rugby Club held the annual music festival, Spoonfest, to raise funds for children’s rugby charity, Wooden Spoon.

Line-up highlights included talented tribute bands such as Planet Abba, Rio – The Duran Duran Experience and Fleeting Rumours as well as Alnwick’s own Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs and Lewis Denny.

The event was a great opportunity to discover new favourites and support homegrown artists, whilst also raising money for children’s rugby.

The festival was brought to life by Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity, with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.

All funds raised from ticket sales went directly to Wooden Spoon, who are dedicated to positively transforming the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland through the power of rugby.

Wooden Spoon Mascot.

1. Spoonfest 2024

Wooden Spoon Mascot. Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
Visitors soaking up the sunshine at Spoonfest in Alnwick. Picture: Alncom

2. Spoonfest 2024

Visitors soaking up the sunshine at Spoonfest in Alnwick. Picture: Alncom Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
The audience enjoyed singing along to iconic hits.

3. Spoonfest 2024

The audience enjoyed singing along to iconic hits. Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
The crowd enjoyed tribute acts of some of the most iconic groups.

4. Spoonfest 2024

The crowd enjoyed tribute acts of some of the most iconic groups. Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Alnwick