Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band to perform at VE Day event

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special concert.

The concert will feature special guests, including singer Anna Reay and members of the Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir.

It will be the finale to a full day of musical celebrations at the Alnwick Playhouse on Thursday, May 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band will perform a spectacular selection of music, ranging from lively big band jazz numbers from the 1940s to stirring cinematic themes from films such as Saving Private Ryan and The Dam Busters. Concert-goers can also expect to hear wartime classics like Pack up Your Troubles, Hang Out the Washing on the Siegfried Line and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.

Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.
Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

The concert will be compèred by Norman Luke, co-founder of Alnwick Stage Musical Society, and is proudly supported by Alnwick Town Council.

Tickets £5 standard, £2 children, available from Alnwick Playhouse. It starts at 7.30pm.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice