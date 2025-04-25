Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band to perform at VE Day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will feature special guests, including singer Anna Reay and members of the Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir.

It will be the finale to a full day of musical celebrations at the Alnwick Playhouse on Thursday, May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will perform a spectacular selection of music, ranging from lively big band jazz numbers from the 1940s to stirring cinematic themes from films such as Saving Private Ryan and The Dam Busters. Concert-goers can also expect to hear wartime classics like Pack up Your Troubles, Hang Out the Washing on the Siegfried Line and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.

Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

The concert will be compèred by Norman Luke, co-founder of Alnwick Stage Musical Society, and is proudly supported by Alnwick Town Council.

Tickets £5 standard, £2 children, available from Alnwick Playhouse. It starts at 7.30pm.