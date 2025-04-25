Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band to perform at VE Day event
The concert will feature special guests, including singer Anna Reay and members of the Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir.
It will be the finale to a full day of musical celebrations at the Alnwick Playhouse on Thursday, May 8.
The band will perform a spectacular selection of music, ranging from lively big band jazz numbers from the 1940s to stirring cinematic themes from films such as Saving Private Ryan and The Dam Busters. Concert-goers can also expect to hear wartime classics like Pack up Your Troubles, Hang Out the Washing on the Siegfried Line and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.
The concert will be compèred by Norman Luke, co-founder of Alnwick Stage Musical Society, and is proudly supported by Alnwick Town Council.
Tickets £5 standard, £2 children, available from Alnwick Playhouse. It starts at 7.30pm.
