Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band looking for new recruits
The band was founded in 1994 and played their first concert at the Alnwick Playhouse in March 1995.
Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and play at a number of events every year, performing at the Alnwick Playhouse, The Alnwick Garden, and other venues around Northumberland.
They regularly play at Swarland Show, and enjoy twice-yearly outings to perform on the bandstand at Beamish Museum.
The band also has a long-standing commitment to the ‘switch-on’ ceremony of the Alnwick Christmas Lights.
Any local musicians who play reed or brass instruments, or tuned or untuned percussion, who would like to further their present skills, or indeed, to polish up past skills, are encouraged to come along for an open rehearsal.
Rachel Stephenson, the band’s marketing and recruitment Officer, said: “We’re hoping this will provide an opportunity for anyone who’s a bit unsure to come and play along with the band without any commitment.”
The band are looking for players of Grade 4 standard or above, but add that it’s absolutely fine if you’re a bit out of practice. All ages are welcome.
The open rehearsal will be held on Monday, July 1 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Alnwick Playhouse, and are inviting musicians from Alnwick and the wider area to join them for the evening.
If you are interested in attending, or would just like to enquire about joining the band, please email [email protected] or get in touch via the contact form on the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band’s website, apcb.co.uk.
