Alnwick organist performs one last concert with his music group
Alan Gidney has been the choir’s organist and rehearsal pianist for 14 years and has always impressed with his good humour and the versatility and sensitivity of his playing.
The concert, which will be conducted by Peter Brown, will see Alan play two solo pieces for the organ, by Sigfrid Karg-Elert. It will also feature one of his favourite works, the Requiem in C minor by Luigi Cherubini as well as two movements from Beethoven’s Mass in C and choral pieces by Mendelssohn, Rossini, Brahms and Bruckner.
Alan will be succeeded on his retirement by two members of the society, Linden Innes-Hopkins as concert organist and Margaret Watchorn as rehearsal pianist.
The concert takes place on Saturday, March 16 and begins at 7pm and tickets are available at the door for £12.50 or students are admitted for free.