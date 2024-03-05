Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Gidney has been the choir’s organist and rehearsal pianist for 14 years and has always impressed with his good humour and the versatility and sensitivity of his playing.

The concert, which will be conducted by Peter Brown, will see Alan play two solo pieces for the organ, by Sigfrid Karg-Elert. It will also feature one of his favourite works, the Requiem in C minor by Luigi Cherubini as well as two movements from Beethoven’s Mass in C and choral pieces by Mendelssohn, Rossini, Brahms and Bruckner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan will be succeeded on his retirement by two members of the society, Linden Innes-Hopkins as concert organist and Margaret Watchorn as rehearsal pianist.