Alnwick Music Society to welcome Lumas Winds for next concert
Mike Alexander, chairman says: “Winners of a number of awards, Lumas are committed ambassadors for wind chamber music and the rich variety of repertoire that it offers.”
Their programme will include short solo pieces, one for flute and the other for horn along with a piece for oboe, clarinet and bassoon.
The main items for all five wind players will include an arrangement of Ravel’s String Quartet and a new work ‘The naming of birds’ by the English composer Sally Beamish.
The concert will end with a short work by Lalo Schifrin, well-known as the composer of the theme to ‘Mission Impossible’.
The concert is in St James’s Church, Pottergate, Alnwick on Saturday, January 25 beginning at 7.30pm.
Tickets at £17 can be purchased at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk. You can also pay at the door by cash or contactless card.
