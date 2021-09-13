Alnwick Music Society piano recital marks halfway point in rearranged season

Leon McCawley.

Clare Hammond’s recital last week was brilliantly imaginative and introduced the audience to a wide range of composers and music.

Mike Alexander, society chairman, said: “Clare’s reputation grows year by year and this was a wonderful evening of music making. We now look forward to a second piano recital this month by Leon McCawley, a pianist of great integrity, at the top of his profession and admired by his fellow pianists.”

Leon will be playing one of Haydn’s last three piano sonatas, written when he was in London at the end of the 18th century. The two Mozart works have separate titles, Fantasia and Piano Sonata, but were composed at the same time and meant to be played together. The recital ends with a Schubert Piano Sonata, which is thought to be his most perfect in form and spirit.

Mike said: “The Alnwick Music Society has reached the half-way point in catching up on concerts which had to be postponed in 2020 and the early part of 2021. Come and hear what wonderful music we have to offer with artists who are delighted to be performing to live audiences again.”

Full details of these recitals can be found on the Society website: www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk and tickets for the Leon McCawley recital can be booked through the Alnwick Playhouse box office or website, or by paying on the night.