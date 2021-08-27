Alnwick Music Society continues concert season with contrasting piano recitals

Clare Hammond.

The recital on Wednesday, September 1 features Clare Hammond, a pianist with a growing reputation for brilliantly imaginative concert programmes.

Clare begins her recital with music by Helene de Montgeroult, who has been described ‘as the missing link between Mozart and Chopin’.

She includes a work by Astor Piazzolla, born in 1921 and famous for his updating of the tango in Argentina.

There is also a new work by locally based composer, John Casken.

The recital also has works by Brahms, Szymanowski and William Grant Still.

Society chairman Mike Alexander said: “This is the first of two recitals which show the breadth and range of classical piano music.”

“I had not heard of William Grant Still, who has been referred to as the ‘Dean of Afro-American composers’, nor Helene de Montgeroult, before Clare suggested them.

"There is so much wonderful music around that we hardly ever hear, so come along and be surprised and hopefully delighted by this imaginative recital.”

The second piano recital on Thursday, September 14 features Leon McCawley, who has forged a highly successful career since winning first prize in the 1993 International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna. This recital features works by Haydn, Mozart and Schubert played by a pianist of great integrity.

Full details of the events are at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

Tickets can be booked through the Alnwick Playhouse box office or website, or by paying on the night.