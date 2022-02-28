Alnwick Music Society bring violin and piano concert to playhouse
The next Alnwick Music Society concert in Alnwick Playhouse features Gina McCormack on violin and Nigel Clayton on piano.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:19 pm
The concert on Wednesday, March 9, features works by Finzi, Ferguson, Fauré and Franck as well as a Sonata in F by Mendelssohn.
Mike Alexander, chairman, said: “Gina and Nigel have put together a wonderful evening of music with three contrasting Violin Sonatas and two shorter pieces for violin and piano. It will be an evening full of accessible and enjoyable works.”
Tickets available from Alnwick Playhouse.