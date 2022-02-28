Alnwick Music Society bring violin and piano concert to playhouse

The concert on Wednesday, March 9, features works by Finzi, Ferguson, Fauré and Franck as well as a Sonata in F by Mendelssohn.

Mike Alexander, chairman, said: “Gina and Nigel have put together a wonderful evening of music with three contrasting Violin Sonatas and two shorter pieces for violin and piano. It will be an evening full of accessible and enjoyable works.”