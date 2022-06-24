Alnwick Music Society bring Connaught Brass to town

Vibrant, spirited and bold, Connaught Brass are quickly making a name for themselves as a fresh talent in the chamber music world.

Having already made their debut at the Lucerne Festival and London’s Wigmore Hall, the ensemble’s ability to manipulate and unify sound earned them first prize in the inaugural Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition (2019) and the Royal Overseas League Mixed Ensemble Competition (2022).

They will give a concert at St Paul’s Church on Sunday, June 26 at 3pm as part of the Alnwick Music Society season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connaught Brass.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, says: “For me, the sound a brass quintet makes is something special – especially in a church acoustic. So, I’m really looking forward to this Sunday afternoon concert in St Paul’s Church. They will be playing an attractive programme of popular pieces written or arranged for Brass Quintet.”