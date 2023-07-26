‘One Day to Sing’ on Sunday September 24 at 12pm will be a fun and joyous musical event for the whole community to celebrate community choirs, singing groups, school choirs, church choirs and performance choirs from Alnwick and beyond for six hours.

It is anticipated that, from the performers and their supporters alone, there will be around 1,200 people attending the free event, which will bring visitors to the local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linnea Tormajer, the musical director of the Alnwick Allstars Choir, thought of the idea and with her husband, Dave Coulson, they will be organising the event along with a group of local volunteers.

Musical director of Alnwick Allstars Linnea and husband Dave.

Most Popular

Linnea said: “The choirs will sing in a programme of events across the day and will provide performances for an audience made up of friends, family and spectators who have come to support and take part in the day.

“It’s going to be fun and full of happy faces, plus some very proud parents and grandparents. It's really important that the school choirs are given their chance to shine.

“We are so excited that One Day to Sing has been so well received and have 12 choirs already signed up which is a fantastic start - currently over 300 performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Alzheimer’s Society are viewing this a a high profile event and are looking to get their media team involved with celebrity endorsement”

Choir group singing.

There will be seating in the marketplace, street food and fundraising stalls, and the Choirs will be performing an array of songs, from classic to modern that will have everyone singing along.

The line up of choirs include The Alnwick and District Choral Society, Swansfield Park School, The Duchess High School Choir, The Alnwick Allstars Choir, The Playhouse Community Choir, Harbour Lights, Rock Festival Choir, Lionheart Harmony, The Village Voices from Powburn and, Longframlington, Stage Musical Society, The Military Wives Choir Boulmer and St Paul's School.

To keep up to date with the event, you can follow One Day To Sing on Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a donation, please visit their Just Giving page here.

Choir group.