Alnwick’s Halloween House in Allerburn Lea has been entertaining visitors with its incredible Halloween display for charity.

Charlotte and Leo Watson brought Halloween House back for its fifth year with even more extravagant decorations after their break last year.

The couple have been running the attraction from October 24 and tonight will be the last chance to see it until it finishes at 8pm.

Charlotte said: "From a kid who was brought up having bin liners and stick on plastic fingers, to watching Hocus Pocus and thinking, oh my God, I wish Halloween was like that! Seeing where it's come over here now, it seems like it is definitely getting bigger and I think around here our house is definitely one that people look forward to.”

Visit the famous Halloween House at Allerburn Lea in Alnwick House from 6pm to 8pm.

The house is taking donations for Alnwick-based charity Chameleon Buddies, which helps support women in Northumberland and Kenya who have gone through traumatic childbirths.

Picture by Jane Coltman Photography