More than 1,000 bright yellow ducks were released at the top of the Grand Cascade, with a race to see which duck would reach the bottom first. The £200 first prize was won by Emma Air.

Alnwick-based business Alncom set up a charity Victorian style ‘Hook a Duck’ game with hundreds of their multi-coloured ducklings in a separate pool, adding an extra layer of fun.

Andy Hunt from the Alnwick Round Table said: “This year we decided to raise money for causes who wrote into the Alnwick & District Round Table, opening requests up to a young persons sports team, community projects, private request or charity project.

"We were also delighted that Northumberland company Oliver Lambert Electricals Contractors kindly sponsored the event, with many other local businesses along with Alncom and the inaugural charity Hook a Duck game with their Alncom community team.”

2 . Duck Race 2 Alnwick Round Table members in the Grand Cascade. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales

3 . Duck Race 3 Spectators at the Grand Cascade. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales

4 . Duck Race 4 Helpers from sponsor Alncom. Photo: Claire Barber Photo Sales