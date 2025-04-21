Alnwick goes quackers for annual charity duck race organised by Round Table

The crowds turned out in force for the 7th annual Alnwick & District Round Table Charity Duck Race at The Alnwick Garden.

More than 1,000 bright yellow ducks were released at the top of the Grand Cascade, with a race to see which duck would reach the bottom first. The £200 first prize was won by Emma Air.

Alnwick-based business Alncom set up a charity Victorian style ‘Hook a Duck’ game with hundreds of their multi-coloured ducklings in a separate pool, adding an extra layer of fun.

Andy Hunt from the Alnwick Round Table said: “This year we decided to raise money for causes who wrote into the Alnwick & District Round Table, opening requests up to a young persons sports team, community projects, private request or charity project.

"We were also delighted that Northumberland company Oliver Lambert Electricals Contractors kindly sponsored the event, with many other local businesses along with Alncom and the inaugural charity Hook a Duck game with their Alncom community team.”

Alnwick Round Table's duck race.

1. Duck Race

Alnwick Round Table's duck race. Photo: Claire Barber

Alnwick Round Table members in the Grand Cascade.

2. Duck Race 2

Alnwick Round Table members in the Grand Cascade. Photo: Claire Barber

Spectators at the Grand Cascade.

3. Duck Race 3

Spectators at the Grand Cascade. Photo: Claire Barber

Helpers from sponsor Alncom.

4. Duck Race 4

Helpers from sponsor Alncom. Photo: Claire Barber

