The Alnwick Garden set to be transformed for Christmas lights show
The Alnwick Garden is set to be transformed into a magical land of visual and audio delights when its Christmas Light Show opens on December 13.
Staff at the popular visitor attraction hope the event will be as successful as its recent Halloween-themed events.
Director Mark Brassell said: “The after dark fun for all the family will have your senses buzzing, coming to life with a spectacular sound and light display.
“We recommend you buy tickets as soon as possible as tickets sell out fast.”
Visitors can expect to be immersed in a magical festive story as they stroll through the garden with surprises and beautiful sights waiting to greet them.
The Light Trail will be on from December 13-23, 4.30pm to 8.45pm with tickets priced at £8.95 per person.
To purchase tickets please click here:- www.alnwickgarden.com/events/winter-light-trail/
Also on the event list at The Alnwick Garden:-
Winter Playground : a fresh snow zone where children can play, build snowmen, make snowballs and have lots of fun. Available November 16 to January 5.
Winter Bumpers: fun, bumpy, inflatable land boats that collide and bounce. Available November 16 to January 5.
Visitors to The Alnwick Garden can also visit the world’s largest Treehouse restaurant, book Christmas party nights or enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Pavilion.
Last month, more than 2,600 people turned out for its evening-time Garden of Screams, while there was also a Ghoulish Garden trail for younger visitors to follow during the day.