The Alnwick Garden.

Staff at the popular visitor attraction hope the event will be as successful as its recent Halloween-themed events.

Director Mark Brassell said: “The after dark fun for all the family will have your senses buzzing, coming to life with a spectacular sound and light display.

“We recommend you buy tickets as soon as possible as tickets sell out fast.”

Visitors can expect to be immersed in a magical festive story as they stroll through the garden with surprises and beautiful sights waiting to greet them.

The Light Trail will be on from December 13-23, 4.30pm to 8.45pm with tickets priced at £8.95 per person.

To purchase tickets please click here:- www.alnwickgarden.com/events/winter-light-trail/

Also on the event list at The Alnwick Garden:-

Winter Playground : a fresh snow zone where children can play, build snowmen, make snowballs and have lots of fun. Available November 16 to January 5.

Winter Bumpers: fun, bumpy, inflatable land boats that collide and bounce. Available November 16 to January 5.

Visitors to The Alnwick Garden can also visit the world’s largest Treehouse restaurant, book Christmas party nights or enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Pavilion.