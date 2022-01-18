Alnwick DJ attempts world record live on air

For almost ten years, the record has stood at 17.

Lionheart radio presenter Ron Bernstein challenged the record live on-air on Monday, passing the current record and completing 32 breaks in rhyme.

The presenter’s poetic playlist was replete with record rhymes for a full two hours.

Lionheart radio presenter Ron Bernstein.

With the attempt complete, the wait is now on for official confirmation.

“It was tough to keep up the rhythm and rhyme, but I managed it,” he said. “Now’s the time to be nervous as the record referees check over the video - though I’m quietly confident and looking forward to being a world record holder.”

The record attempt also marked Ron’s 600th show with the Alnwick based station where he has volunteered for the past seven years.

Anne Howie, Lionheart Radio station organiser, said: “Joining Lionheart is joining a family and presenters often go beyond their own expectations. When he first went on-air I’m sure Ron never imagined he’d be setting a world record. I’m delighted Ron’s poetic proficiency will break a record and enhance Lionheart’s reputation”

Dan Rollman, President of Record Setters, added: “We particularly love creative record attempts like this. The radio rhyming record has stood for almost ten years and it’s terrific to have Ron make such a bold attempt. We’ll be reviewing the video footage to make sure everything went as it should and the result will be announced in the next few weeks.”

Lionheart Radio has been broadcasting for almost 15 years and is financed through public donations and grants.

