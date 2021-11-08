St Paul's Church, Alnwick.

Its Remembrance concert takes place on Saturday, November 13 at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 payable at the door (students free).

Members will be singing Puccni’s Messa di Gloria, motets by Karl Jenkins, and In Flanders Fields set to music by their conductor Peter Brown.

Rehearsals have been taking place at Swansfield Park Primary School over the past few weeks.

The traditional Christmas Carol Concert will be on December 12, with mince pies and mulled wine after the concert.

On April 2 the concert to welcome spring will be a performance of The Messiah.

To close the season, on June 18 there will be a Come and Sing event, where all interested singers (not just society members) will be invited to spend the day rehearsing a familiar choral work and then perform it in the evening.

For information visit https://alnwickchoralsociety.co.uk/

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.