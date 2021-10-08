St Paul's Church in Alnwick.

After 18 months of separation, the members of Alnwick and District Choral Society are rehearsing together again at Swansfield Park Primary School to prepare for the 2021/2022 season.

It was in March 2020, with only five days to go before their Spring Concert that the society became one of the many casualties of the Covid lockdown.

Since then, they have had a few Zoom rehearsals, but nothing can beat the real thing.

The restart has only been possible because of a detailed risk assessment and creation of protocols by the committee in line with government guidelines.

The rehearsal experience is quite different from what it used to be but nevertheless it is still a rehearsal.

The new season starts on November 13 with a concert of remembrance at St Paul’s Church which includes Peter Brown’s “Flanders Fields”, Karl Jenkins’ Motets, and Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria”.

The traditional Christmas Carol Concert will be on December 12, with mince pies and mulled wine after the concert.

On April 2 the concert to welcome spring will be a performance of “The Messiah”

To close the season, on June 18 there will be a “Come and Sing” event, where all interested singers (not just society members) will be invited to spend the day rehearsing a familiar choral work and then perform it in the evening.

So much for music lovers to look forward to. Make a note of these dates and resolve to attend as many of these concerts as you can.

For more information visit https://alnwickchoralsociety.co.uk/