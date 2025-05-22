Alnwick Castle is hosting an array of cultural events this summer.

With a schedule of literary talks, outdoor theatre and open-air cinema, the castle is reaffirming its place as a major destination for arts and heritage in the North East.

With the Castle having opened its Victorian kitchens to the public for the very first time, food historian Annie Gray joins the archival team on Friday, June 13 to delve into rare material from the Castle’s extensive kitchen records.

Annie will also be presenting her new book, The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker, a vivid journey through the history of Britain’s high street.

Three Inch Fools will perform A Midsummer Nights Dream.

Bestselling historian and novelist Alison Weir, will return discuss her latest novel, The Cardinal: The Secret Life of Thomas Wolsey, on Wednesday, July 9.

Alison said: “I am delighted to have been asked to speak at Alnwick Castle again. It's always a great privilege to do literary events in historic locations, but Alnwick is very special because of its long history and unique heritage, which have drawn me back on several occasions.”

Tracy Borman also comes to the Castle on Tuesday, September 23 to present her latest book, The Stolen Crown: Treachery, Deceit and the Death of the Tudor Dynasty.

Each talk is set within the Castle’s State Rooms and includes the opportunity for audience Q&A and book signings.

Also scheduled this season is a special outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the award-winning musical theatre troupe The Three-Inch Fools, taking place on Tuesday, July 22. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics.

Outdoor cinema returns to the North East this summer, with the Castle set to transform into a unique open-air cinema in collaboration with Adventure Cinema from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3.

Set against the Castle’s silhouette, the screenings will include Mama Mia!, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (which includes scenes filmed at the Castle), and Pretty Woman.

“This year’s programme celebrates Alnwick Castle’s continuing role as a beacon of culture in the North East,” said Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle ventures.

“Whether you’re a literature lover, theatre enthusiast, or film fan, we’re inviting audiences to come enjoy our majestic grounds in new and inspiring ways.”

For full event listings and ticket information, visit http://www.alnwickcastle.com.