The competition winner will be awarded a commemorative plaque and £200. Runners-up will also receive plaques and cash prizes.

Councillor Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: “I know our wonderful businesses will create some imaginative displays – they did so for last year’s royal Jubilee, and they also produce great displays every Christmas so with the coronation being such a historic occasion, the Town Council wants to encourage as many entries as possible.

“Along with some of my fellow councillors I’ll be looking at all the window displays to pick the best – I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

The coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6.

Each business should not spend more than £50 on their display.

All entries must be in by 5pm on May 4 and the winners will be announced on May 7.

