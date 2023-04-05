News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick businesses in with a chance of winning cash prize for coronation window displays

To mark the coronation of King Charles III, Alnwick Town Council is inviting businesses to take part in a shop window competition.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

The competition winner will be awarded a commemorative plaque and £200. Runners-up will also receive plaques and cash prizes.

Councillor Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: “I know our wonderful businesses will create some imaginative displays – they did so for last year’s royal Jubilee, and they also produce great displays every Christmas so with the coronation being such a historic occasion, the Town Council wants to encourage as many entries as possible.

“Along with some of my fellow councillors I’ll be looking at all the window displays to pick the best – I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

The coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6.
The coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6.
    Each business should not spend more than £50 on their display.

    All entries must be in by 5pm on May 4 and the winners will be announced on May 7.

    For any queries, please email [email protected]

