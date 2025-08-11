Alnwick Brewery’s first summer fete raised nearly £1,200 for charity.

The funds will be split between three charities – CHUF (Children’s Heart Unit Fund), Rescue Me Dogs UK and Alnwick Juniors football team.

Live music and entertainment was provided by acts including Northumbrian Pipers, Voicemale folk choir and the Amble Sword Dancers

A dog show was great fun and there were more than a dozen stalls and food vendors.

Phil Bell, brewery manager, said: “Our first event like this was a huge success. There has been lots of really good feedback from the stallholders, acts and guests. I would like to thank everyone for coming, it means so much to us.

“Another special mention needs to go to the Swarland Show committee who provided us with the tents and without whom we couldn't have gone ahead with the event.

“We are now already in the process of beginning the planning for next year’s fete and hope to make this an annual event.”