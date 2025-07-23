Alnwick Brewery all set to stage its first summer fete
Alnwick Brewery is getting ready to host its first summer fete.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 2 and is in aid of three charities – Children's Heart Unit Fund (CHUF), Rescue Me Dogs and Alnwick Town Juniors football team.
The brewery tap will be open, showcasing the products brewed on site at Hawkhill.
There will also be local entertainment and music, stalls, games, face painting and food vendors.
The event takes place from 1pm to 7pm.
