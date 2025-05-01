Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick band The Tuckers are launching their brand-new studio album after being signed by US record company.

Many may remember The Tuckers for their time in the spotlight almost 20 years ago with controversial track, Same Old Streets, based on Alnwick itself and all about having big aspirations in a small town.

But, years after things went quiet, the band were given a second chance at success in 2020 when they were signed by Chicago based record label Thirdfire Records.

Original Alnwick guitarist and singer, brothers Kevin and James Aitman remain, alongside their newer US bandmates. The pair have just returned from Nashville where they recorded their upcoming album, Anything’s Possible, due to be released July 2025.

Singer, songwriter, Kevin Aitman with rhythm guitar player Ben velasco.

James explained: “Being in America has definitely influenced our sound, the first record we did here didn’t do what we wanted it to but I quickly developed an understanding of the market that we needed to target.

“We have changed the whole dynamic of the band and we do sound completely different to anything that people round here have heard. I am so excited though because this album is the best work we have done with the band period.”

Still remaining faithful to their North East roots though, the brothers have made sure to incorporate influences from their home town in Northumberland in the music.

James added: “There is a theme that runs all the way through the record that is really happy and warm and makes you really nostalgic because it still has elements of the North East in there.

Guitarist and vocalist, James Aitman with Thirdfire Records producer, Joan velez.

“There is a song called Posters and it’s all about me and Kevin growing up from teenagers sticking posters all over Alnwick and trying to get people to come to our shows.

“It’s been a surreal journey. We've been doing this now for 20 odd years, at shows you find some people that have been there the whole time and people who are new to it as well.”

Another track that has made it onto the album is Duke Box Time Machine, based on The Greys Inn in Embleton – a spot the brothers often like to visit.

The Tuckers hope to tour the new album both in America and locally once the album is released. You can keep up with the band on social media.