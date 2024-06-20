Peter Alexander Jobson.

When he was a little boy Peter Alexander Jobson nearly set his home village on fire.

For 40 years the cause of the blaze in Alnmouth has remained a mystery – but no more.

With the release of his first solo album ‘Burn The Ration Books Of Love’, the truth is finally revealed by Peter.

“I was 11 or 12, out cycling with an older kid I grew up with, and we’d gone to the shop to buy fags. We went to the sand dunes to smoke and were playing with matches.

"Next thing the dunes caught fire - then the golf course, and about two miles of the coast, a massive conflagration heading towards the village.

"We jumped on our bikes and pedalled as far as we could and as fast as we could to get away.

"Then we hid on the top of the hill overlooking the village and watched as half the village came to help put it out.

"We waited until it got dark fearing the worst - that we would be locked up or beaten by our parents. We almost burned the village down! And I’ve never told anyone before - not even my parents.”

The secret is out now, on an extraordinary collection that blends genres as diverse as country-flavoured psychedelia and cocktail jazz with the spirit of the northern variety circuit.

Inspirations include Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits and Scott Walker, blues and country legends like Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, and northern entertainers of days past like Les Dawson and Jake Thackray.

All those influences come to bear on the first solo album by Jobson, who made his name as bass guitarist and keyboard player in I Am Kloot.

Since the break-up of the band in 2016, Jobson has built a successful career composing and recording soundtracks for film and television. He has also recorded and performed as both a touring musician and support act for Elbow and for fellow North East artist Nadine Shah.