Aln Valley Railway set to get rockin' with new event

Alnwick Round Table has teamed up with Aln Valley Railway to stage a new event.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:53 am
Rockin’ Railway takes place on Saturday, September 11 and will feature three live bands, plus food and a bar.

Graham Brown, chairman of Alnwick Round Table, said: “The purpose of the night is to have an enjoyable time with a festival atmosphere, following the lockdowns over the last 18 months.

"Free parking is available. but we've also partnered up with AA taxis who will provide free transport to and from the Market Place on the night. Also the Powder Room Spa & Beauty are offering 20% discount on all treatments to ticket holders.

Rockin' Railway.

"A £20 ticket includes the transport from Market Place at the start/end of the night, a welcome drink on arrival, a food token for the hog roast, train journey along the Aln Valley line, and the music for the night.”

The bands lined up are Alnwicky, Los Capitanes and The Purest Green.

Visit https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/rockin-railway.html

