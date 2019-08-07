All you need to know about Alnwick Music Festival which returns this weekend

Tannahill Weavers

Organisers have been hard at work booking top artists from around the country and will be hosting three days of music, spoken word and workshops to please all ages.

The festival will be held next to The Alnwick Garden from until August 9-11 with artists performing across two stages.

There will be craft stalls, food vendors, licensed bar and children’s rides, as well as a ceilidh to celebrate the best of music and dance.

Alnwick Gardens

Scottish folk superstars The Tannahill Weavers will be performing on Saturday night, and will be sure to entertain.

Award-winning folk artist, and Newcastle University graduate, Dan Walsh will be headlining on the Sunday night, alongside internationally acclaimed concertina player Alistair Anderson.

Festival committee trustee, Dave Wearn said: “I am so thrilled to see these amazing artists come to Alnwick this year. We’ll be seeing international stars alongside local singer-songwriters, plus buskers and street performers in the town, so we’re sure there’ll be something to please everyone.

“We’re especially thrilled to welcome Taffy Thomas MBE – Britain’s first Storyteller Laureate – who will be captivating children and adults alike with tales from his 300 story repertoire”

Dan Walsh

This year’s festival comes after 2018’s cancellation, which disappointed many involved.

Dave Wearn added: “We were sad to cancel last year’s festival but it means we are able to put on an even better event this year – we have to say a huge thank you to The Alnwick Garden for letting us use this fantastic venue”

Here are 10 reasons why Alnwick Music Festival will be the place to be:

An exciting new location

Alnwick Music Festival

The festival this year will be in a beautiful setting next to The Alnwick Garden, with stunning views and easy access from the town centre. The decision to move the main stages away from the marketplace means more space for performances, stalls and activities.

A true showcase of star talent

Alnwick is honoured to have some fantastic names appearing on the Main Stage including Banjo extraordinaire Dan Walsh, Scottish folk stars Tannahill Weavers, and the eclectic The Mighty Doonans. Star of TV’s The Voice and son of the legendary Lonnie Donegan, Peter Donegan will be showcasing his beautiful sound of Americana on Sunday afternoon.

Local talent also on show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mighty Doonans

Not only will there be big names on the Main Stage, the Alnwick Alive stage will be a conveyor belt of exceptional local acts, demonstrating the true talent of Northumberland. From guitars, singers, Northumbrian Smallpipes, mandolins and pianos, there’ll be an act for everyone!

Not just music

Alnwick Festival will be hosting the wonderful Taffy Thomas MBE, Laureate for storytelling who, alongside Paul Knox, will perform traditional folk tales linked to music. This will be the North East launch of their latest book with CD, The Magpies Nest, linked to birds found and heard near The Sill. Be ready to be captivated.

Fun for all the family

In addition to the excellent acts booked on the Alnwick Alive stage and Main Stage, there will be children’s rides, workshops for everyone to join in, and a family ceilidh.

Learn something new

If you’ve always wanted to learn the ukulele but never had a chance, now’s your time. There are a range of workshops happening across the weekend that you can get stuck into. If you want to master the washboard, get up close to some of the acts over the weekend, or learn how to ceilidh dance, or even have a go at rapper sword dancing, the Alnwick Alive tent will be the place to go.

You won’t go hungry

From burgers to pies, from ice cream to cakes, from coffee to beer – Alnwick will have a beautiful range of food stalls on the festival site. Plus all the delicious cafes and restaurants Alnwick town centre has to offer are only a few minutes away.

Enjoy the finest crafts in Northumberland

As well as the shops of Alnwick, the festival will have a wide range of craft stalls offering the finest artisan items including candles, ceramics and furniture. There’ll be some fine clothing stalls, and photography displays showcasing the beauty of Northumberland.

There’s more than just the festival

If you want a break from the music, escape into the Alnwick Garden, curl up with a novel in Barter Books, or go for a ride on the Aln Valley Railway; the town of Alnwick has plenty to keep you entertained. If you fancy some fresh air, the beach isn’t far.

It’s weatherproof

The Main Stage and Alnwick Alive Stage are under cover so regardless of the weather, you can enjoy the entertainment in comfort. The current forecast for the weekend is light rain and sunshine so a mild weekend full of excellent entertainment.