All night long as Lionel Richie show heads to Whitley Bay

Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie coming to the Playhouse, in Whitley Bay on Thursday, May 12.

Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie is coming to Playhouse Whitley Bay on Thursday, May 12.

The show, which features Malcolm Pitt on lead vocals, is only in its third year of touring but has already received rave reviews across the country.

Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV’s ‘Sunday Night At The Palladium’ and the ‘Graham Norton Show’ for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm said: “I would listen to Lionel’s second album, ‘Cant Slow Down’ all the time as a teenager, not realising then that I was going to become a singer and sing these fantastic songs for a living.

“I can still remember when I first heard ‘All Night Long’ being at a house party and everyone was singing around a record player. It was such a memorable experience. And of course, Hello seemed to be at number one forever.”

This award winning five-star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon – The Best of Eagles show.

The show includes many popular classic hits including ‘Hello’, Easy’, ‘Three Times A Lady’, ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Stuck on You’ which are sure to have everyone on their feet, celebrating one of soul’s greatest modern superstars.