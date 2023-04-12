All ages enjoy ceilidh event in Morpeth
Pupils came together from schools in Morpeth and Rothbury to put on a ceilidh for their local communities.
Children from Newminster, Chantry and Dr Thomlinson Middle Schools joined the King Edward VI Ceilidh Band to play for an event at KEVI.
It was well attended by members of the public, who danced to music played by the pupils – with Elaine Carter calling the dances.
The pupils in the joint ceilidh band enjoyed a workshop with a local folk musician, Alistair Anderson, in the run up to the event.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said: “It was lovely to see the Morpeth community come together to enjoy a night of folk music and dancing.
“Young and old were on the dance floor with smiling faces.”