“Young and old were on the dance floor with smiling faces.”

Children from Newminster, Chantry and Dr Thomlinson Middle Schools joined the King Edward VI Ceilidh Band to play for an event at KEVI.

It was well attended by members of the public, who danced to music played by the pupils – with Elaine Carter calling the dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils in the joint ceilidh band enjoyed a workshop with a local folk musician, Alistair Anderson, in the run up to the event.

The event took place at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

Most Popular

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said: “It was lovely to see the Morpeth community come together to enjoy a night of folk music and dancing.