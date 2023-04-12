News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
2 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
3 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
3 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
3 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

All ages enjoy ceilidh event in Morpeth

Pupils came together from schools in Morpeth and Rothbury to put on a ceilidh for their local communities.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Children from Newminster, Chantry and Dr Thomlinson Middle Schools joined the King Edward VI Ceilidh Band to play for an event at KEVI.

It was well attended by members of the public, who danced to music played by the pupils – with Elaine Carter calling the dances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pupils in the joint ceilidh band enjoyed a workshop with a local folk musician, Alistair Anderson, in the run up to the event.

The event took place at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.The event took place at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.
The event took place at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.
Most Popular

    Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said: “It was lovely to see the Morpeth community come together to enjoy a night of folk music and dancing.

    “Young and old were on the dance floor with smiling faces.”

    Related topics:MorpethCharlotte Jones