Alistair in town for lunchtime concert
The Morpeth St George’s URC lunchtime concert audience are looking forward to a return visit from Alistair Anderson for the performance on Wednesday, February 16.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:11 pm
As a touring soloist, with no less than 37 tours of the USA, five trips to Australia and countless European tours to his credit, he is internationally acknowledged as a master of the English concertina and a fine exponent of the Northumbrian Pipes.
He delights audiences with the lyrical slow airs and lively dance tunes of Northumberland and with his own music.
The concert will start at 12.30pm, with tea and coffee available from noon.
Admission is £4, payable at the door.